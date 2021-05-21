Police bust one of the largest trafficking rings in Phoenix ever

National & World

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Three people are facing charges after Phoenix police say they stole from three of the largest home improvement businesses in the Valley and resold the products. Police raided a home near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. They found more than $21,000 in cash, up to $15,000 worth of stolen merchandise and seized four vehicles.

“When you walked into that residence, it was floor to ceiling in property,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Forty-six-year-old Dagoberto Valenzuela Herrera, 22-year-old Rigoberto Valenzuela and 39-year-old Bianca Herrera were arrested. This was the result of a six-month investigation features members of the Phoenix Police Department Property Crimes, Drug Enforcement Bureau, officers from the South Mountain Precinct and investigators from the private retail sector. Detectives had been working undercover.

“We sold property to these individuals at a price indicating that it’s stolen, and then we actually purchased stolen property,” Justus said. Police said it was one of the largest trafficking in stolen property busts in the Phoenix Police Department’s history.

