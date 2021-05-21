Sheriff: Woman told deputies she shoved 9-year-old boy because of his race

National & World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman is facing bias crime charges after she admitted to pushing a young boy because of his race, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a retail store in the 3400 block of Southwest Knowlton Road in Cedar Hills. The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported a woman shoved a 9-year-old boy, forcing him to the ground and into the side of a park vehicle. The child sustained cuts to his knees. Witnesses also stated the woman uprooted plants on the store’s exterior.

Deputies located the woman, identified as 31-year-old Lacy E. Lenahan. According to the sheriff’s office, Lenahan told deputies she specifically shoved the boy because of his race. Lenahan also said she intentionally threw an item at someone because of their race.

The sheriff’s office reported that Lenahan continued to use hateful and derogatory language when describing people of the victim’s race while talking with investigators.

Lenahan was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree bias crime, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.

