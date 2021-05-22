A car wash transforms into 6 new restaurants

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A former car wash in East Nashville is transforming into a dining destination.

However, it will not be just one restaurant; six restaurant concepts will fill the space. Located on the corner of McKinnie and Gallatin Avenues, each restaurant will have micro kitchens inside the old car wash bays.

Customers will be able to walk up and order food to eat outside or to-go.

The developer calls it “high-end fast-casual dining,” and there will also be a cocktail bar inside one of the bays. You’ll find a wide range of food options, from Hawaiian poke bowls to Bahn mi sandwiches.

This is just the latest addition to the growing East Nashville neighborhood. Business owners nearby say they’re happy with the growth.

“I’m extremely happy because being here in a historic fire station. We don’t have a lot of foot traffic, so having restaurants across the street with a big open courtyard out front, that’s only going to increase our business,” said Tommy Daley, the owner of Black Shag Vintage located across the street. “I think it’s a huge benefit for East Nashville.”

Daley said over the last four years of owning his store in East Nashville, he has seen a massive change in the area.

“It started in five points and it keeps coming here. More businesses are coming into town,” Daley said. “More people are moving here every day, so I love it.”

The Wash is set to open to the public in August.

