Police put out warning to residents after bear attempts to get inside home

TRUMBULL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Trumbull police are putting out a warning to residents after a bear was reportedly trying to get inside homes.

On Friday morning, the department received several reports from residents in the area of Barnswallow Drive, Scenic Hill Road, and Deer Run of a bear getting into garbage and bird feeders.

Police said a bear has recently been reported to go to doors of homes to try to get inside. In one report, a bear went onto a deck when a resident was outside cooking. The resident was able to shoo the bear away.

No injuries have been reported and no one has reported making contact with the bear, but police are strongly urging residents to be aware and take precautions.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified.

