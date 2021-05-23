3 people killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police say

National & World

Three people were killed and five others suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio early Sunday morning, Lt. Rutherford of the Youngstown Police Department told CNN.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to police.

The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police did not know the conditions of the victims.

No other details were provided by police on possible suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting, and the investigation is still in progress.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.