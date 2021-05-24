TWRA identifies 1 killed, 1 injured in boat explosion

National & World

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Wildlife authorities identified the woman killed and a man injured after a boat exploded while refueling on the Cumberland River on Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 49-year-old Cristal Berggren and 56-year-old David Berggren were thrown from a 38-foot Carver after it exploded. A nearby boater pulled them from the water.

TWRA said Cristal Berggren was rushed to Tennova Medical Center but did not survive from her injuries. David Berggren is still being treated at Tennova Medical Center, TWRA said.

Clarksville Fire Rescue told News4 the boat had just refueled at the Montgomery County Conservation Club around 4 p.m. Sunday when it unexpectedly exploded and caught fire.

TWRA, Clarksville Fire/Rescue, Montgomery County EMA, and Montgomery County Fire were called to scene and TWRA is investigating the incident.

