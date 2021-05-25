School District votes to uphold mask policy

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CEDARBURG, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Masks will continue to be required in Cedarburg schools, despite a big push by some parents.

The Cedarburg School Board voted Monday night, May 24, to leave things exactly the way they are, with masks required indoors and optional for outside activities. This is also the same for their summer academy.

With just 11 days left on the school calendar, parents wanting mask choice successfully saw to it that the school board at least reconsider the vote they made one month ago.

Before the vote was taken Monday night, one school leader questioned why change things now, when things like attendance numbers are up.

“One thing is for certain, we have a great turnout right now,” said Alan Groth, Cedarburg director of curriculum and instruction.

Alon Groth told the board if masks become optional, some parents may move to keep their kids home.

He said it’s also uncertain what teachers would do, given that they haven’t surveyed staff.

Pro-mask parents and students addressed the board, as did those demanding choice.

Germantown School District also held a vote Monday night. They voted to make masks optional in their schools.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.