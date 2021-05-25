Vandals destroy $100K in property from gunfire

National & World

EDGERTON, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — Authorities are requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for two separate incidents totaling nearly $100,000 in property damage in southern Johnson County.

The first incident occurred on April 11 after signs were stolen from a construction project in Edgerton. Additionally, five dead raccoons were placed on the steps leading into the project trailer on site. There was also damage reported from gunfire.

On May 9, two electronic sign boards were damaged with gunfire at 207th and Waverly in Edgerton, Kansas. A further sign board was damaged at 213th and Kill Creek. Four security cameras were found damaged from gunfire, along with the solar panels that power the security cameras. Several construction signs were found to be damaged along Waverly Road.

Supplemental reward funds from NorthPoint Development and an anonymous donor have been added to the existing Crime Stoppers reward bringing the total up to a possible $27,000 for information leading to arrest.

