Reward now $200k to catch person who killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos

SANTA ANA (KCAL, KCBS) — The reward to catch the person who killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos has now increased to $200,000.

“The reward has been increased to $200,000 as of tonight,” Carla Lacy, Aiden’s grandmother, said during a Tuesday night vigil. “This $200,000 is for the arrest and conviction of the man and the woman that took Aiden’s life.”

And while Aiden’s mom was too distraught to attend the memorial, she asked her family to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

“She just is so in shock,” Lacy said. “She can’t believe the outpouring of love on this level. She recognizes that the nation and the world is praying for her.”

Earlier in the day, Supervisors Don Wagner and Katrina Foley each used $50,000 from their discretionary county funds as an incentive for someone to turn the suspect in — increasing the original $50,000 reward put up by the family to $150,000.

The stretch of the 55 Freeway in Orange, where the road rage shooting happened Friday, is in Wagner’s district.

“If you know something, if you know somebody who knows something, if you were in the area and have a dash cam and if you’ve got a store that looks out over the freeway, you may not have caught the actual incident, but you may very well have seen the vehicle fleeing or you’ve got a partial license plate or a partial description,” Wagner said.

The additional $50,000 Tuesday night was donated anonymously.

CHP has also set up an email tip line for information about the shooting. Aiden’s mom told investigators that the suspect was driving a white Volkswagen station wagon that was a model year 2015 or newer.

Authorities, including Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, have asked members of the public to send in dash cam video if they were driving on the 55 Freeway in Orange around 8 a.m.

Aiden’s sister said the driver was a woman and the passenger was a man. His mom thinks the passenger is the one who shot at them.

“We really just need your help,” Foley said. “If you know anything, if you know this individual and they have shared information with you, please be a good citizen, report the information, do the right thing.”

