An unarmed man shot and wounded by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy has been discharged from the hospital

Isaiah Brown, the unarmed man shot and wounded by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy in April, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday and will continue his rehabilitation at home, according to his attorney David Haynes of The Cochran Firm.

Brown had been shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy while on the phone with 911 dispatch, his attorney said.

The deputy had previously given Brown a ride home about an hour earlier and returned to respond to a “domestic incident,” according to the state police, when the deputy mistook the phone for a gun.

According to Haynes, doctors informed Brown’s family that there were eight bullets found in his body, along with two exit wounds. Two of the bullets were previously successfully removed, the attorney said.

“No additional materials have been released by the Sheriff’s office or the special prosecutor in response to the detailed FOIA requests lodged by counsel for Mr. Brown. Follow-up requests in response to those denial letters are being submitted by counsel for Mr. Brown at this time,” Haynes’ statement said.

Authorities released recordings of the 911 call and body camera footage shortly after the shooting. Haynes has also requested the release of audio between the dispatch center and the deputies who responded and the audio from earlier in the evening.

The deputy, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave according to the sheriff’s office policy, Sheriff Roger Harris said in a video statement released with the body camera footage and 911 audio.

A state police spokesperson told CNN in April they will not comment further on the circumstances of the shooting during the investigation.

“Once the investigation is concluded, state police will turn over the investigative findings to the special prosecutor for final review and adjudication,” the state police said in a statement.