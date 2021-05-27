Dozens of dogs make trip to find forever families thanks to local rescue group

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Dozens of dogs touched down in the Portland area on Wednesday. They made their way from Texas, hoping to start a new life here in the Pacific Northwest with their forever families.

“One Tail At a Time PDX” is the rescue group that’s taking on the pups. The animals came from overcrowded shelters in El Paso, Texas. The non-profit called “Dog Is My Co-Pilot” brought the dogs here on a special flight and it was sponsored by a Texas-based company, so it was free for the local rescue agency taking the dogs.

It’s the first doggy flight from Texas so far this year, but “One Tail At a Time PDX” has been rescuing dogs from high volume shelters since 2018, and finding them new homes.

“At any given time, El Paso might have 700 or 800 dogs in their facility so we’re motivated knowing we have such awesome foster and adoptive homes here in Portland. The Pacific Northwest is such a dog-friendly place,” said Julie Zagrans with One Tail At a Time PDX.

The dogs will undergo a vet checkup and then will spend a week at the rescue before they’ll be up for foster care or adoption.

