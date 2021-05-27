Graduating rapper escorted from ceremony after throwing thousands of dollars in the air

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An Atlanta rapper and high school student ‘made it rain’ money at graduation but the excitement was short lived as officers swept in to stop the thousands of dollars’ worth of celebration.

After backlash made its way across social media claiming officers arrested Marrs, Fulton County Schools clarified to CBS46’s Ciara Cummings, the graduate was not arrested, charged, or cited for the Friday deed.

“You see what 2021 pocketed, y’all feel what’s going on,” Marrs can be heard saying in the now viral video which shows him throwing thousands of dollars across the Langston Hughes Graduation stage.

“Okay, okay, it’s getting out of control,” he adds on the microphone.

And school officials seemed to agree that it was indeed out of control. The 17-year-old’s attempt to make it rain was just too much of a downpour for some.

A second video obtained by CBS46 shows school officers surrounding the teen grad. His father can be heard questioning the police presence.

“At graduation, at graduation?”

The newly signed artist was detained at the side of the stage where he gave his father the remainder of the cash.

A Fulton County School Police officer responded to the father, “Dad, listen. This is what we gonna do. He will not be marching

out with everybody.”

But the police escort did not come without crowd disapproval. Fellow grads and audience members began to chant “let him go, let him go.”

Despite reports claiming Marrs faced a citation for inciting a riot, the district sent CBS46 this statement:

“There were no arrests made at Langston Hughes High’s Sunday graduation. The student was escorted off the premises. The incident occurred at the end of the program and, other than a slight delay did not impact the ceremony. We are proud of the graduates at Langston Hughes High and celebrate their accomplishments.”

Marrs said in Wednesday radio interview he came with $10,000 stuffed in his pants. Adding, “I couldn’t even throw all the money because it was so much.”

The grad explained to the Morning Hustle show he believed it was only right to rain on this parade.

“I was just trying to share the love, you know what I’m saying, to the seniors.

Because we been in a pandemic for like over a year so we ain’t really been able to see each other so I was just trying to give back to my peers, class of 2021.”

