Man accused of biting, kicking and spitting on police officers to avoid jail

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile police said Charles Duke tried biting, kicking, spitting and screaming to avoid a ride to Metro Jail, but none of it worked and he’s now facing some serious charges.

At the corner of Conception St. and Dauphin St, near Bienville Square Wednesday, police were called to check out a panhandling complaint but it turned into much more.

According to MPD, when officers arrived on scene, Duke began urinating on a building. When officers went to arrest him, police said he started biting, kicking and spitting.

Mpd said one officer was bitten on the hand and kicked in the chest. Another officer kicked and spit on before officers were forced to tase Duke.

Duke has been in and out of Metro since November, busted mainly for public intoxication. Jail records show one day in April, he was released from Metro at 9a.m. and just 14 hours later, on the same day, he was booked back in on a new charge.

Duke’s charges on Wednesday included assault 2nd, resisting arrest, public intoxication and failure to obey.

Jail records indicate he’s homeless.

