Man and his pug deliver coffee to customers on bike

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Many have been forced to make career changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A West Des Moines man showed KCCI how he’s making the best of it, and taking a trusty business partner along for the ride.

In November, Chris James started Buffalo Brew Coffee. In a matter of months, he was able to buy a new roaster that increased his productivity from one pound an hour to 60 pounds an hour.

Once an order is bagged up and ready to go, he hops onto his bike and rolls from delivery to delivery.

James is packing more than coffee. He has his trusty traveling companion, 11-year-old pug, Sooshie.

She has difficulty moving her hind legs and she is blind, so this is a way James can get her out in the fresh air.

“Getting outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, being with Sooshie, waving to neighbors, it’s a great time,” James said.

James said his customers have taken a liking to the strapped-in, helmet and goggle-wearing bundle of joy.

