Man arrested after shooting laser into a police helicopter

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An Atlanta Police Department Aviation Unit was out on a shift late Wednesday night, when someone on the ground pointed a laser pointer at the helicopter.

According to APD, the Phoenix chopper was out assisting in the search for a missing 6-year-old child when someone began pointing a green laser inside the cockpit.

APD tweeted the above video of the incident. They followed with a tweet showing they had taken a man into custody.

We do not know the identity of the man at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.