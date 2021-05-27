Mark Ulsaker pleads guilty to attacking elderly couple over Biden yard sign

National & World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 50-year-old Lino Lakes man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attacking an elderly couple with a golf club and his fists over a Joe Biden campaign sign last November in White Bear Lake.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Mark Anthony Ulsaker took a plea deal, which dropped the most serious charges against him: second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a peace officer. He instead is guilty of two counts of making threats of violence.

The criminal complaint states that on the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2020, several witnesses saw Ulsaker stop his pickup truck at a street corner where the couple stood with a homemade Biden sign. Ulsaker, who told investigators he was a supporter of now-former President Donald Trump, swore at the couple, who ignored him.

He then parked his truck at a nearby Walgreens and charged at them with a club. After kicking over the sign, he began swinging the club, which soon broke over the woman’s chair. Ulsaker then pushed her over, and punched the man in the head as he moved in to defend her. Ulsaker then fled to his truck, but was followed by the woman. Ulsaker got in, then drove up the curb “to scare her” before driving off.

Witnesses wrote down his license plate number and gave it to police, who soon confronted him at his residence. Ulsaker resisted arrest and threw a punch at an officer, which was blocked, but caused a thumb injury. Officers then subdued him with the help of a Taser.

Ulsaker will be sentenced on July 14.

