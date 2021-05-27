Parents voice concerns after hearing about Sparkle’s Playhouse

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The latest incident at Sparkle’s Playhouse in Antioch involved a 1-year-old. The mother showed up to find her child looking lethargic and high.

Sparkle Goins told investigators the child had gotten a THC gummie out of her daughter’s purse.

“I would be furious,” said Stephanie Lewis, a Nashville mother.

“I would be pissed,” said Janesha Shelton, another Nashville mom.

There are complaints about Sparkle’s Playhouse dating back to 2016.

According to one, there were 20 kids being cared for by Goins’ daughter while she was out running errands.

“Why is this daycare not been already shut down,” said Lewis.

We had the same question. A spokesperson for DHS tells us Sparkle’s Playhouse isn’t licensed.

Initially, they tried to work with Goins to get her in compliance.

“Tennessee, it’s no secret needs licensed child care agencies and we want to play a role in helping create those,” Sky Arnold with Department of Human Services said.

As for the subsequent complaints, “We have investigated each of them and taken appropriate action in each case,” Arnold said.

The state is now shutting the daycare down.

DHS investigators accompanied by police were at Goins’ home this morning when we showed up. We rang the doorbell and were told to leave the property.

Goins threatened us as we walked away.

Arnold said this is a great example of why it’s so important to send your child to a licensed child care facility.

Those are subject to background checks and random inspections.

You can search for licensed facilities by county and zip code on this website: accweb.dhs.tn.gov

Each facility has a star rating with zero stars being the worst and three stars being the best. You can click on each facility to see what went wrong if they were ever in violation.

