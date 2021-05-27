‘Savage’ serial domestic violence abuser Jeremy Alan Andrews gets life in prison

National & World

McKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — Jeremy Alan Andrews, 41, of Dallas viciously attacked his girlfriend for more than three hours after accusing her of cheating.

A jury found Andrews guilty of assault family violence by strangulation in that case.

Now he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

A serial domestic abuser, according to McKinney District Attorney Greg Willis, Andrews also received 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a prior conviction.

During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors presented eight more victims who testified about Andrews’ physical abuse against them, dating back to 2010.

Prosecutors also introduced evidence of Andrews’ prior convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery, assault family violence strangulation and possession of a controlled substance. His prior convictions included a previous prison sentence that made his punishment range 5-99 years or life in prison for the strangulation case and 2-20 years in prison for the family violence charge.

“This man’s savagery against women is beyond comprehension and has now been brought to an end thanks to these courageous victims,” Willis said after sentencing.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Jeremy Andrews entered into his girlfriend’s apartment and accused her of infidelity. He repeatedly punched her and also strangled her several times. The victim suffered visible injuries as well as fractured ribs. Officer Laine Strickland with the Allen Police Department interviewed the victim and filed the initial report.

Andrews’ sentences will run concurrently.

