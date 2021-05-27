Tenants dealing with reoccurring sewage problems at apartment complex

National & World

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — Several tenants at 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes have been dealing with unlivable conditions for days. One couple shared images of their unit from over the weekend, showing feces in their utility closet and sewage water in their unit. Maintenance at the building had not cleaned out the unit by Wednesday afternoon when a city inspector followed up on a complaint.

Since Samantha Halstead and Tyler McKinney moved into the complex a year ago, they have been flooded out four times. This time the incident occurred on a weekend. The couple tried contacting the after-hours number for the new property owners who took over at the beginning of the month, but the call went straight to voicemail. Halstead and McKinney opted to go to a hotel because of the conditions.

“We spent half our rent money on a hotel,” said Halstead, who added they’ve run out of extra cash and are currently homeless.

Previous management at the apartment complex refunded people for the number of days they were out of their units for repairs, but Halstead says the new owner refuses to.

KCTV5 News submitted messages for the leasing office and new property owner and tried calling both, but neither answered.

The City of Overland Park sent an inspector to check on the property Wednesday afternoon. The inspector found feces still on the floor in the couple’s unit.

“On top of that, they’re not going to give us one dime off rent or anything like that,” said McKinney in disbelief.

According to Johnson County Wastewater, their investigation revealed the damage is a problem with the private sewage line that connects the building to the main line. The new property owner, Haven Residential, is responsible for repairs.

The new property owner, Haven Residential, responded to KCTV5 News’ request. The spokesperson for the organization said crews are working on addressing the issue by installing a backwater prevention valve, but are unsure what will happen with refunding or prorating rent this month for Halstead and McKinney.

