Woman arrested after chase that spanned two cities

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say a woman who was wanted for kidnapping in Colorado is behind bars after a chase that spanned multiple cities in Lincoln County on Wednesday.

At 11:14 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were advised Grand Ronde Tribal Police were in a chase with a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Highway 18. Officers were unable to keep a visual on the vehicle and the pursuit ended.

At 12:10 p.m., Lincoln City police saw the suspect’s vehicle driving southbound. Officers tried to stop the driver but it fled at high speed. That pursuit was ended because police say the driver was driving recklessly while officers attempted to keep up.

Officers continued to follow at a safe distance keeping the vehicle in the line of sight as it went south on Highway 101. Police say multiple attempts to deploy spikes were not successful because of the high volume of traffic. The chase was once again called off to avoid predicted hazardous conditions inside Newport City limits.

Officers observed the suspect’s vehicle drive recklessly through Newport while continuing south on Highway 101. On Highway 101 near Southwest 68th street, a deputy was successful in spiking one tire on the Jeep, but the vehicle continued south at a high rate of speed. Another successful spike strip was used just south of Seal Rock where the second front tire was deflated. The vehicle continued south on Highway 101 on one rim and one flat tire.

Officers learned during this time the suspected driver was Corienne Anne Meyer, 40, of Ward, Colorado. She was wanted for kidnapping. Due to the seriousness of the warrant and the observed disregard to public safety, heightened measures were taken to stop the fleeing vehicle. Deputies conducted a rolling “box-in”.

Law enforcement says the suspect’s vehicle intentionally struck the back of the lead patrol vehicle twice before coming to a complete stop. Meyer was taken to the Lincoln County Jail and charged with numerous charges including reckless driving, attempt to elude, attempted assault III, attempted assault on a police officer. Her bail was initially set at $95,000 with additional charges expected from surrounding agencies. No one was injured in the incident.

