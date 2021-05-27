Woman traveled the wrong way for 10 miles on highways, state police say

National & World

MONTVILLE, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman from Rhode Island was arrested for driving the wrong way for 10 miles in Monville.

State police said they arrested 25-year-old Madison Jamak of North Providence, RI on Wednesday.

They said just before 3 a.m., they received a report of a dark-colored vehicle driving in the wrong direction.

Trooper said they couldn’t find the driver at first.

However, they eventually caught up to her on Interstate 395 near exit 14. They said she was headed north in the southbound lanes.

Troopers had to slow traffic on the highway, but were able to get Jamak to stop closer to exit 18.

They said she failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

She was charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence, and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Jamak was released on a $1,500 bond and given a court date of June 9 in Norwich.

