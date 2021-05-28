Boy to accept diploma for brother killed in head-on crash

National & World

TAOS, New Mexico (KOAT) — Santiago Mondragon was the oldest of four children. The Taos native loved his family, friends, sports and the outdoors.

“He was awesome, he loved to joke around, he enjoyed life and he loved camping and fishing spending time with his family,” said his father James.

He planned to attend UNM and eventually having a family. All that changed in April. Santiago was in a head-on crash on Highway 68 near Pilar, a small community south of Taos.

“Both of the drivers I think died on impact which would be my son Santiago and the other lady that was in the other vehicle,” said his mother Amy.

Saturday, Santiago was supposed to take part in his high school graduation.

Now, in his honor, his 14-year-old little brother Lorenzo will represent him at graduation.

“I’m going to be walking on stage and getting my brother’s diploma. It’s an honor,” Lorenzo said.

The ceremony is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Taos High School.

