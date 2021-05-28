Carjacking suspect took victim’s pants before fleeing hospital, police say

National & World

GLEN BURNIE, Maryland (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked a person inside the parking garage at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect was a mental health patient at the hospital. Officers were called to 301 Hospital Drive around 2:06 p.m. for a report of a person leaving hospital care. While they were on the scene, another call came in for a carjacking.

The victim told police they were eating lunch in their vehicle, when the suspect opened the car door and got in.

The man allegedly told the victim to “get him out of there.” In fear for their life, the victim drove to the Horizons building at 200 Hospital Drive. That’s when the suspect asked for the victim’s pants so he could remove his hospital gown.

The victim exited the vehicle and put on the victim’s pants and ran away. The victim was not injured. Police searched the area and couldn’t find the man.

Police believe the suspect is homeless and could be in Baltimore City.

