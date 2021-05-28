Family identifies one of the victims in this morning’s murder-suicide

National & World

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Authorities are looking into what led up to an apparent murder-suicide shooting Friday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at 24 Lownds Dr. in Windsor Locks.

Lauren “Lela” Leslie, 18, of Bloomfield, was identified by her family as one of the victims. They said she was visiting a friend at the home at the time of the shooting.

Lauren Leslie’s family spoke to Channel 3.

“This is my family. We raised her as a baby. My mom is in the hospital right now because she can’t take this. We aren’t going to see her again. I have to live in the reality, that this is my new reality,” said Dondre Leslie, Lauren Leslie’s brother.

The family said she graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2020 and had been working to become a physical therapist. She attended Capital Community College, but took a semester off due to COVID-19.

Police released some information during a news conference on Friday morning:

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth was also shot multiple times, but taken to a hospital.

So far, police only identified the people who died as a man and two women. Leslie’s family said she was one of the victims.

The fourth person was a woman, at last check, was undergoing surgery. She was in critical but stable condition.

A teenage adult male was also involved, but not injured and not considered a suspect, police said.

The assailant is believed to be among the deceased.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Police believe the incident was domestic in nature. They are looking into reports that an argument may have transpired before the shooting.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is assisting Windsor Locks police with this investigation.

It arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. on Friday.

