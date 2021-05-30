Hartford Athletic postpones game after COVID case among opposing team reported

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Saturday’s Hartford Athletic game has been postponed.

Team officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The decision was made after a positive COVID case within the Real Monarchs organization was reported.

There haven’t been any positive COVID cases reported among the Hartford Athletic players and staff.

A make up date for Saturday’s game hasn’t been decided yet.

Tickets for tonight’s match will be honored at the rescheduled date.

