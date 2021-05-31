Man searching for owner of lost veteran flag

National & World

IMPERIAL, Missouri (KMOV) — A Jefferson County man is on the hunt to find the owner of a missing flag before memorial day.

He believes it may belong to a fallen veteran. Gary Bourisaw was driving down U.S. 61 67 near Imperial, Missouri on Wednesday, May 26 when something caught his eye.

“There was a box in the road and laying right next to the box was this flag right here,” Bourisaw said. “I busted a U-ey and went back and got the flag. There was even people stopping helping me with flashers.”

Bourisaw is a veteran. He was drafted in 1969 and spent 15 months in Vietnam. So, the American flag means a lot to him, especially finding it days before Memorial Day.

“I couldn’t leave it laying there. That’s just not going to happen,” he said.

A folded flag is a gift to honor a veteran or hero who has passed. Many families put them in display cases like the one Bourisaw found.

“My father was a vet, he was in World War II. I have his flag. If that was my dad’s flag, I would want it back,” Bourisaw said.

So Bourisaw is spreading the word. He’s determined to get the flag back to its rightful owner for Memorial Day.

“We’re still a great country, greatest in the world. Like the Iwo Jima thing with the marines trying to stand that flag up on a place where they’ve lost a thousand lives, you know. The flag means something.”

On Facebook, Bourisaw is asking people to call him with any tips on who it may belong to. His number is 636-426-1169.

