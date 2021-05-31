Southern Nevada charities provide service dog for young girl battling cancer

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A pair of local charities came together to give a special gift to a very special girl.

Denise Garcia, 12, from San Antonio, Texas is battling stage-four cancer.

As grueling as the treatment is physically, it’s also taking an extreme toll on her mental health.

On Saturday, 4E Kennels Healing Hearts in Pahrump provided Garcia with a golden-doodle puppy that will become her service dog, something that will be a comfort to her.

“Her having someone there to comfort her when she’s in pain or when she’s having anxiety. She kinda likes to do her own thing but at least she will have him there and not be alone,” said her mother Ceila Garcia.

Las Vegas-based Miracle Flights flew Garcia and her mother in from Texas. The group will also fly the family back in October for training.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.