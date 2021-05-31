Wanted Connecticut man found hiding behind couch

National & World

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A wanted Wauregan man was arrested by Plainfield police over the weekend.

Police said they had been looking to arrest 47-year-old Glen Williams for violating probation.

They said they conducted a “wanted person check” at a home in the Wauregan section of town on Sunday.

Williams tried to hide behind a couch, but was found, according to officers.

He was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

His combined court-set bond was $10,000.

Williams was given a court date of June 1 in Danielson.

