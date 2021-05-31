Wreath-laying ceremony held at Wood National Cemetery honors fallen heroes

National & World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The national anthem sounded early on Memorial Day at Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee.

A wreath-laying ceremony Monday, May 31, honored the veterans buried there.

Memorial Day is a reminder to us all of the sacrifices so many made to preserve our freedom.

CBS 58 asked one Vietnam War vet what Memorial Day meant to him and he told us about one particular grave that he visits.

“Duncan Krueger was the first Vietnam War casualty buried in this cemetery, in section 37A and he was a young man from West Allis. And so because he represents the first of the Vietnam casualties, I go and I visit with him,” said Michael Malloy, Vietnam War veteran.

Michael Malloy’s message is simple: we are the land of the free because of the brave.

