Authorities investigating after at least 1 person shot in active shooting at California fire station

National & World

At least one person has been shot at a fire station in Agua Dulce, California, Los Angeles County Deputy Michelle Sanchez told CNN Tuesday.

Sanchez said it is unclear, but there may be more victims.

One person is being detained in a vehicle nearby, but it is not known whether that person is the shooting suspect.

Agua Dulce is in the Santa Clarita Valley, about 30 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Return for updates