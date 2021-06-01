Clayton Co. Police searching for missing brother and sister

National & World

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing siblings who were last seen in a stolen car.

Victory Laster, 11, and Jaylen Laster, 14 were last seen on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

Police said they responded to the missing person’s call that same day at 11:30 p.m. near the 4200 block of Stratford Circle in Morrow.

Laster’s were last seen in a stolen Lincoln, tag number DP1MY2, according to authorities.

Officials described Victory as a black girl who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Her brother Jaylen is described as a black boy, 5-foot-1, weighing 98 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. No clothing description for Jaylen is known at this time.

Law enforcement tells CBS46 News the Laster’s usually go to the Conyers area. Neither sibling suffers from any medical or mental issues.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laster’s are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

