Phoenix police officer killed by reported red-light runner

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — A police officer has died after a crash in north Phoenix late Monday night.

Phoenix police said the officer, 27-year-old Ginarro New, was involved in a crash around 10:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Chief Jeri Williams told the media early Tuesday morning that Officer New was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

“I want to express my deep thanks and appreciation to HonorHealth. The doctors, the nurses, the surgeons, who tried to save Officer New. As well as the Phoenix Fire Department that did everything possible to try to preserve his life,” Williams said.

According to Phoenix police, a witness told police the driver that smashed into the New’s vehicle was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light. The driver of that vehicle, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene.

Preliminary information from Phoenix police indicates Officer New was traveling southbound on Cave Creek Road, entered the intersection at Greenway Parkway and was hit by a car that ran the red light. The force of the crash caused the officer’s vehicle to crash through a brick wall and into a gas station parking lot.

Officer New started with Phoenix police in July 2019 and is survived by his wife, mother, brother and grandmother. The Phoenix Police Foundation has set up an account to support the fallen officer’s family. Click here to donate. 100% of donations received for Officer New through the Phoenix Police Foundation will benefit the family.

Mayor Gallego released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“Our community is grieving the loss of Phoenix Police Officer Ginnaro New. On behalf of the City of Phoenix, we thank Officer New for his service and commitment to keeping us safe. We hold his family in our hearts, and will keep his memory in our minds.

I invite our community to thank his Phoenix Police colleagues who face these kinds of dangers daily. Our thoughts are with them today, as are our condolences for this terrible loss. Deep gratitude also goes to the Phoenix Fire Department and Honor Health for their heroic efforts to save Officer New’s life.”

