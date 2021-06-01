West Virginia to give away guns, trucks and lots of cash as part of its vaccination lottery program

National & World

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touted a new vaccination incentive lottery Tuesday that will have its first drawing for a $1 million prize on Father’s Day.

“We’re going to do this program from June 20 until August 4,” Justice said during a news conference.”We’re going to start with the giveaways on Father’s Day.”

The governor said that individuals must have had their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for the drawing.

“You could win something that would be phenomenal,” he said.

“We’re going to give away two full, four-year scholarships to kids that are age-eligible from 12 to 25.”

Justice said the giveaway would also include two new custom outfitted trucks, 25 weekend getaways to state parks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns.

“And also on Father’s Day, we are going to make one of you a millionaire,” he said.

West Virginia is joining several other states and businesses across the country that have set up incentive programs in a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The governor also gave an update on Covid-19 cases and vaccination numbers in the state.

“Our active cases are 4,550 cases in West Virginia. That’s the lowest it has been since October 27, 2020,” he said.

As for vaccinations, Justice said, “Today, on June 1, we have well in excess of 75% of our people that are 50 years of age or older that have received their first shot.”

“Also today, we also hit 84% of our 65 years of age and older, and so we’re 1% away from a lofty, lofty goal to have 85% of our folks vaccinated that are 65 years of age and older.”

Justice also noted what he called an “incredible” Memorial Day weekend traffic count on the West Virginia Turnpike, saying it was up 45% from last year. “We still got a lot, a lot of folks that have been cooped up for a long time and they want to get out and they want to go, and that’s great stuff,” he said.