15-year-old alerts family, neighbors of large fire that damages six homes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — 3 homes were destroyed and three others were damaged in a large fire Wednesday morning in Holly Springs.

No injuries have been reported and firefighters say a 15-year-old boy is to thank for getting people out of their homes.

Around 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the Hidden Creek subdivision to a report that multiple homes were on fire.

According to Cherokee County Fire Investigator, Cheri Collett, “A 15-year-old boy at 358 Hidden Creek Lane was downstairs in a guest bedroom when he woke up to hear popping and crackling and noticed the fire.”

The boy notified his family first and then ran outside to notify neighbors of the fire.

3 homes in the subdivision were destroyed and three additional homes received moderate to minor damage. Numerous cars received damage as well.

Firefighters from five different stations responded to the fire call and nearly 40 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the multiple house fires at one time. Cherokee County Fire Investigators are on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover.

