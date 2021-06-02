Body found during recovery effort for missing teen at Lake Bistineau Spillway

National & World

LAKE BISTINEAU, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they found a body Wednesday morning near the Lake Bistineau Spillway. That’s the same area where a teenager disappeared Tuesday evening in a boating accident. First responders worked through the night in their recovery effort for the young man. He’s believed to be a Calvary Baptist Academy student.

Authorities say the two boys had been fishing when their boat capsized near the dam at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154 about 4 p.m. One of the teens made it safely out of the water, while the other one didn’t.

BSO Patrol deputies, Marine Patrol, and Drone unit quickly deployed to the area to begin their search, joined by South Bossier Fire, La. Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries, Bossier Parish EMS, and Bienville Parish Fire & Sheriff’s Office as they searched for the missing teen. Other boaters and supporters also offered their help.

A drone was even launched overnight to help with the search.

The KTBS 3 News crew spotted a K-9 Search and Recovery unit on the scene as well.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says his deputies and other first responders worked throughout the night. Bright lights were brought in so rescue boaters would have visibility on the water; boaters also used their sonar equipment in addition to physical searches.

More than 100 family members and friends arrived at the scene Tuesday evening. Most of them parked alongside the road on Highway 154 just before the lake. Sheriff Whittington encourages motorists to use extreme caution in the area.

