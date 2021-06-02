Man arrested after showing up to courthouse in stolen car, sheriff says

National & World

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man was arrested after he allegedly showed up to a Missouri courthouse in stolen car.

On May 26 a white Pontiac car believed to be stolen was spotted outside of the Franklin County Courthouse. While the driver of the car was inside the courthouse, detectives noticed the VIN tag on the car had been tampered with and appeared to be hiding the original VIN tag, according to the sheriff’s office. The man who drove the car to the courthouse was then arrested inside of the courthouse for outstanding warrants.

When searching the car, officials discovered the VIN tag had been tampered with. There was also a .380 caliber handgun found in the vehicle.

Authorities determined the car was stolen from Howard County, Missouri and had not yet been reported stolen. When a deputy with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office went to the car owner’s home, the owner said they had no idea the car had been stolen and wanted to report it.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Shawn R. Mills, of Berger, Missouri. He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $25,000.

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials also said Mills a convicted felon in Missouri.

