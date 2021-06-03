Explosion causes scrap metal fire, street closure

National & World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Fire officials said no injuries were reported after an explosion caused a scrap metal fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported near Northwest 10th Street and Villa. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

According to Oklahoma City police, Northwest 10th Street has been shut down. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if traveling in that area.

Fire officials said some sort of explosion occurred, causing the fire, possibly while preparing to crush a car.

The fire has been contained. Crews said they will remain on scene and use heavy equipment to spread the pieces of the scrap metal apart to make sure the fire is fully put out.

