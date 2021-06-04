Facebook group created for missing child changes mission

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — It’s been nearly a month since the disappearance and death of Amari Nicholson. The case of the 2-year-old boy gripped and angered the Las Vegas community. Now a social media army is not stopping their work to help other children.

More than 7,500 people have joined the MISSING JUSTICE Facebook group.

“His soul is very powerful and it affected a lot of people here. We almost used the group to hold onto each other,” group creator Jessica Bower said.

The timeline on the page is full of missing children from Nevada and beyond.

Bower started the Facebook group on May 7, just two days after Amari Nicholson went missing. However, the group is just as active now but with posts of other missing people.

“We had something special with this particular group. There was a lot of love and communication,” Bower said.

Amber Andrews lives in Indiana, but when she heard Amari’s story she wanted to help. She became an admin for the group last month.

“Letting families know they have someone behind them, letting people know what options, who they have out there to contact and what kind of resources they have,” Andrews said.

Andrews and five other moderators are all from different parts of country. Bower said that allows them to monitor the group online while her and other local group members can do the work on the ground.

“It is almost like a job.”

The group also advocates for what they’re calling “Amari’s Law” a proposal to hold parents accountable if they leave their child with a person with a history of abuse. The proposal would also look to improve amber alerts.

“You have to have a vehicle description to issue an amber alert, so there’s precious moments that are wasted when a child goes missing and the power of social media allows us to communicate almost instantly,” Bower said.

Groups like this can lead to rumors and conspiracy theories, according to Bower. However, she said they take pride in delivering the facts on the MISSING JUSTICE page.

Andrews said she thinks she’s found a new calling.

“With situations like this my heart pulls for them, because I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through, but I want to help,” Andrew said.

All of the leaders of the group are volunteers.

