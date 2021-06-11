Merger leaves some esidents without garbage pickup for weeks

National & World

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A giant mess in Waukesha County — the merging of two companies has left some residents without trash pickup for over two weeks.

Residents say they have tried to call the company but can’t get anyone to call back. The mayor has been told it’s an issue with too few trucks and too few workers.

After nearly three weeks, garbage trucks were finally rolling again in the Regal Manors East neighborhood, where trash has been spilling out of cans.

“We’re already in hot, humid weather. We have spotted some small rats that have come out of swamp area in this area,” said Bruce Ailey.

This is the first time since before Memorial Day Bruce Ailey has had garbage pickup.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence that they were going to at least the minimum schedule of a weekly pickup at this point,” said Ailey.

The merge of Advanced Disposal with Waste Management about seven months ago has disrupted services throughout Waukesha County.

“We were assured nothing would change and at first it wasn’t too bad. There were what you’d expect with that kind of a thing, with a merger, but since then, over the last six to eight weeks, it’s been horrible and getting worse,” said New Berlin Mayor David Ament.

Mayor Ament has been fielding complaints and reaching residents with messaging online.

When you call the mayor’s office, you get this message: “If your call is garbage related, please be aware that we have been experiencing delays with service. And are requesting that carts be kept out until satisfied.”

New Berlin has another seven years on their contract with Waste Management, but will now be looking at options both legally and in finding someone who can handle the job.

“It’s not like you can go down to one big box store and then say I don’t like what you’re doing or I don’t like your prices and go down the street,” said Mayor Ament.

Parts of Waukesha are also experiencing delays in service.

