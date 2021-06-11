Suspect to face trial in defrauding scheme involving VA, Michigan Treasury

National & World

Wayne County, MI (WNEM) — A suspect who is accused of defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Michigan Department of Treasury out of half a million dollars will face trial.

Sophia Quill, 60, waived a preliminary exam in Wayne County’s 18th district court on June 11, sending the case to the circuit court for trial.

Quill has been charged with:

• one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $100,000 fine and forfeiture of proceeds and items used during the crime.

• four counts of obtaining between $50,000 and $100,000 using a false pretense, a felony punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment and a $25,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.

• two counts of obtaining between $20,000 and $50,000 using a false pretense, a felony punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment and a $15,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.

• two counts of obtaining between $1,000 and $20,000 using a false pretense, a felony punishable by five years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater.

Quill was charged as a fourth habitual offender and will face a maximum term of life imprisonment if she is convicted.

“I am glad to see this case move to trial,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office will not stand for attempts to take advantage of the agencies that offer benefits to the public, especially to our brave servicemembers and their families. There must be accountability.”

Quill and her co-defendant, Melissa Flores, allegedly created aliases and fake documents to make it appear they were heirs of various people who died.

Between 2013 and 2019, Quill and Flores allegedly defrauded Veterans Affairs out of more than $430,000 and the Michigan Department of Treasury out of more than $40,000.

