Missing 2-year-old found safe after fatal fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A missing two-year-old has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fort Atkinson following a fatal fire.

Officials say the fire occurred in the 400 block of Foster Street on Friday, June 11. An Amber Alert was issued for Emma J. Schoonover. It has since been canceled.

Officials say Elizabeth M. Durkee was seen leaving the fire scene with Schoonover. Police received information that the two-year-old was in great danger. Durkee lived in the home with her mother, according to officials.

Fort Atkinson fire officials tell CBS 58 the fire started in the back of the home. Officials say a woman was found dead inside and are investigating the cause of death.

