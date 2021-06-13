Man waits for double lung transplant after battling Covid-19

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The past couple of months have been gut wrenching for the West family as Bill West is waiting for a double lung transplant after battling COVID-19.

West was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment but then things took a turn for the worse.

“His lungs are scarred, there’s too much inflammation and they cannot recover,” said Helen West, Bill’s husband. “I mean he needs a lung transplant. He’s struggling for his life and it has changed our life forever.”

Helen West said her husband wanted to get vaccinated but by the time he contracted the virus it was too late.

“By the time he was going to do it he was already sick,” she said.

Now, she’s urging everyone to get their COVID-19 shots as soon as possible if they haven’t done so already.

“It is not something when people get COVID should take lightly,” she said.

When Bill West does get the transplant, the family will have to move either to Seattle or the Bay Area for the procedure and treatment.

The family does have a GoFundMe set up to help pay for the medical costs and moving expenses.

Despite it all, Helen West said her husband is still in good spirits.

“He’s very strong he hasn’t complained once,” she said. “He’s so kind to the nurses and everybody and he thanks everybody and every time his machine goes off he says ‘Thanks buddy, thank you.’”

