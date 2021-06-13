Man’s video goes viral of leaving Hot Wheels toy for owner of the same car

National & World

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A Vancouver man’s nice gesture is getting millions of views on social media.

Mikhail Protopopov, who collects Hot Wheels, noticed a Honda Civic Type R parked near his home. He decided to give the owner a toy version of the same car, same color, and slid it into his windshield.

When the owner showed up, his reaction was priceless. He does a happy dance, while looking around to see who may have left the gift.

“When I saw his reaction, to be honest, I myself got hyped up,” Protopopov said. “Like no way did he just react that way. Right away when I saw his reaction, I was like I got to meet this guy. After we became friends real quick.”

They actually edited the video together. It now has over six million views.

The Hot Wheels company actually reached out to Protopopov about the video. As an avid fan, he said it was one of his greatest achievements.

