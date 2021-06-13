Stabbing victim says she and her baby are on the road to recovery

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The victim of a viscous stabbing on a Brookhaven greenway last weekend says she and her baby boy, born several months premature through an emergency C-section, are recovering.

Valerie, who doesn’t want to use her full name, said each day she and the infant are getting stronger.

“Today it’s been a full week since the incident and it’s obviously been really hard but every day I’m making progress,” she told us Saturday afternoon.

She was walking on the Peachtree Creek Greenway when she said a man began to follow her. She was with her three year old son. “He said something like do you live around here? And I just wasn’t sure how to answer. I knew he didn’t seem right already and I said yes, we’re heading back, it’s thundering.”

Pregnant, and almost back to their car, she said the man ran up to her and began his attack.

“It felt like I was in a boxing ring being punched. He ran off as soon as I made that turn and saw him. I was screaming help! Help! I’m pregnant, I’ve been attacked, I’ve been stabbed!”

Valerie was rushed to the hospital and had her emergency C-section, delivering a baby boy named Theodore nearly 100 days early.

“He had a really good day yesterday,” she told CBS46 Saturday night. “He likes to wiggle around and shoot his arm and leg out of his swaddle and seems really strong. He was born over a kilo which is really big for his 25-week gestation size.”

As Valerie prepared to leave the hospital this weekend, Theodore will stay for about three more months. “It’s definitely been a rollercoaster. I’m at the verge of tears any second.”

Saturday, we caught up with one of the people who answered Valerie’s pleas for help.

“I heard a scream. A very, very deep scream from the other side of the creek and then I just took a couple of seconds and waited. That scream kind of got my attention,” said Nadew Mamo who works at the nearby Pink Pony. “I called 9-1-1 right away and they were fast. I had to run over there and flag the police like hey, come on, we’re right here.”

The suspect in this case, Christopher Jones, remains in the Dekalb County Jail after a judge denied him bond Friday.

