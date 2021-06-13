State’s annual Open House Day aims to encourage folks to visit CT attractions

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — More than 140 attractions in the state are celebrating the state’s seventeenth annual Open House Day.

This is a push by the CT Office of Tourism to get more people out doing fun things locally and learn more about the state, either virtually or in-person.

“The reason the New Britain Museum of American Art gets so excited for CT Open House Day, because it’s an opportunity for us to open our doors to even more people. It’s part of our mission to deliver art and the stories of all Americans,” Lisa Lappe, the director of marketing for the New Britain Museum of American Art, tells us.

This New Britain museum opened at 10 a.m. Saturday and people were making their way in as soon as the doors opened, including the Horans from Vernon.

“It is a great museum. We try and get here at least once a year. Across the river, we like a lot of what Connecticut and Hartford have to offer,” John Horan of Vernon said.

This is Marcia’s favorite place, which is why she’s been coming here for several years, but because of the pandemic, last year was a miss.

“I did a lot of online museum visiting during COVID, but it’s nicer and better to see it in person,” Marcia Horan of Vernon explained.

The celebrations weren’t just in New Britain.

The Mark Twain House hosted a virtual Tom Sawyer Day with music and other performances.

The Clock Museum in Bristol also posted a feature close up look inside their displays.

Like Marcia mentioned, for those not wanting to leave their house yet, virtual showcases were still going for Open House Day, like the CT Historical Society with their 3D tour filled with more than 500 historic objects.

If you missed today’s events and want to come back, all are now open.

“Generally very safe places to go if it’s your first outing after getting your vaccination. If you are nervous about going out, there’s lots of room. It’s a very safe place. We are still suggesting visitors wear masks. It’s optional,” Lappe added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.