League promotes baseball fun for all

BRIDGEPORT, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan baseball organization is making sure all kids have a chance to bat this summer.

“Without this facility and without this league these kids would be left out of Americas past time the game of baseball,” said Bill Wheeler, the organizer.

Thanks to the Great Lakes Bay Miracle League, local kids with disabilities are able to hit the field and play ball.

“We have everything from wheelchairs, walkers, kids with autism,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said normally these kids wouldn’t be able to play on a dirt surface. Which is why a unique field was made specifically for the league at the Frank N. Andersen Complex in Bridgeport.

“If we didn’t have this facility with the rubberized turf field, these kids would be left out of that because they can’t play in a normal setting,” Wheeler said.

Giving them a chance to enjoy the love of the game. From hitting the ball to nailing a homerun and even learning a thing or two that can be useful off the field.

“You learn the lessons of sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline,” Wheeler said.

Shane Openo and his son look forward to the league every year.

“I love this it gives a chance for kids who would not normally get to be on any kind of a baseball team to come out , get a chance to participate, it allows them to play according to their abilities,” Openo said.

For Sam Redwanz who has been a part of the team for eight years and loves playing second base.

“I’m a really tough player,” Redwanz said.

He is hoping to accomplish one thing this season.

“I’m hoping I can hit one over the fence,” Redwanz said.

