Man killed in Austin, Texas, mass shooting was visiting from Michigan

National & World

The man killed in a weekend shooting that left more than a dozen people injured in Austin, Texas, was visiting the city from Michigan, his family said.

Douglas J. Kantor, 25, was originally from Airmont, New York, and attended college at Michigan State and graduate school at the University of Michigan, the family statement said, according to CNN affiliate KEYE.

He started working at the Ford Motor Co., IT department after receiving his bachelor’s degree and had advanced to product manager with the company, the statement said. He also developed a website for his brother and father’s heating and air conditioning business.

“He motivated everyone he came in contact with, was a team player,” the statement said.

Kantor was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart and starting a family, the statement said.

“He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room,” the statement said.

“The loss suffered by the Kantor family is unimaginable,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a Monday statement. “Doug Kantor leaves behind family, friends, and the future he was building. His senseless death has filled us with enormous grief, and even more resolve to stop this from happening here and across the country. Our hearts go out to all of Doug Kantor’s loved ones.”

Arrest made in shooting

Police said a total of 14 people were injured during the shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in the crowded 400 block of East Sixth Street in Austin’s entertainment district.

On Saturday, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon told a press briefing that two of the injured were in critical condition.

Chacon said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between the two parties. One person was arrested in connection with the shooting and a second person is being sought, police said in a news release. They released no other details about the suspects.

Almost all of those injured were “innocent bystanders,” the chief added.

Austin police got their first 911 call shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time, followed by several more calls of shots fired, Chacon said. As shots rang out, officers on the block were able to immediately respond, he said.

“They were there within seconds,” the chief said. “And quickly identified several shooting victims that were in distress. They began immediate life-saving measures.”

Six people were taken to hospitals in police vehicles and three in personal vehicles, a police news release said.

Chacon said investigators are reviewing video footage from multiple sources, including the city’s system of video surveillance cameras, to determine what happened.

“Officers have their body-worn cameras, we have the public safety, HALO camera system which we have had for a number of years, which did capture parts of this incident,” Chacon said. “And of course the local businesses themselves have security footage that we are reviewing for evidence.”

Mayor sees ‘uptick in gun violence’

Adler commented on the shooting downtown in a series of tweets.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” he said.

“APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

“One thing is clear — greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a statement, “We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.

“This senseless violence must end. We will continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of those affected by this shooting. We need to come together, care for each other and be strong together for Austin.”