Homeless veteran receives help and donations from across the state

NEW BERN, Craven County, North Carolina (WLOS) — The community in Eastern North Carolina and all across the state rallied together to support a homeless veteran.

Jerry Lewis is 94 years old. He served in the United States Army Air Corps in 1943. The military branch has since been renamed the United States Army Air Forces.

A GoFundMe page to help the World War II veteran has raised almost 40,000 dollars. The Russell family took Lewis into their home after seeing he was living out of his van. The family had the initial goal of raising 10 thousand dollars but are excited to have that goal beat.

The family helping Lewis says they are touring local assisted living facilities to find the right home for Lewis. According to the Russell family, the money raised could cover the cost for almost 3 Years.

Donations can be made by visiting this website: gofundme.com/f/please-help-us-provide-a-permanent-home-for-a-vet?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

