Family: 16-year-old accused of killing his mom and setting house on fire

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile house fire is now a murder investigation. The person responsible allegedly a Mobile teenager.

A family member tells FOX10 News 16-year-old Terrance Barney Jr. allegedly killed his own mom. He is locked up at Metro Jail facing murder and arson charges.

Mobile Police detectives arrested Barney Jr. Tuesday afternoon just hours after an overnight fire at his home on Cedar Avenue turned into a murder investigation.

Investigators cannot identify the victim because the body was burned. They will have to use forensics to make a positive ID.

Family members tell us they believe the victim is Danica Barney, who goes by the nickname Pebbles. They say she was the suspected killer’s mom.

“She was a good person,” said Brenda Tucker. “She didn’t bother nobody, she was always trying to help people. Always trying to help somebody.”

Mobile Fire Rescue responding to the house fire just after midnight.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots before seeing flames.

Barney Jr. just 16-years-old now part of a growing number of teens facing serious felony charges in the Port City.

“Unfortunately, we have had a spike in violent crime, nationally there’s a spike in violent crime, but also locally and I guess what’s concerning about it also is the age of our offender appears to be getting younger,” said Lt. Chris Levy with Mobile Police.

We spoke to a family member off camera Tuesday afternoon who said the family is devastated.

As for Barney Jr. he is expected to face a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

