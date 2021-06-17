A police officer and a suspect are dead after a shooting in Georgia

National & World

A north Georgia police officer and a suspect are dead following a shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop Wednesday, authorities said.

The officer worked for the Holly Springs Police Department. The deaths happened after an “officer-involved shooting” that “started as a traffic stop,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday on Twitter.

“At this point, we are still working to gather details and will provide updates as we learn more,” the GBI said.

The police department in Holly Springs, a city of about 12,000 residents some 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta, said in a news release that the officer died Wednesday night “after an encounter with a suspect during a traffic stop,” and that the suspect also died. The department did not elaborate.

The names of the officer and the suspect, and further details about the traffic stop and the shooting, including precisely where it happened, were not immediately released.

The GBI said it is investigating the shooting at the request of the city police department.